These Firms Are Cleaning Up In Bull Market For VC, PE Deals

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- Some familiar names have landed the top spots among law firms for venture capital and private equity deals in 2019 with increases in the work they handled, thanks to an ongoing bull market and firms' growing strategy to specialize in that kind of high-value work. According to a PitchBook report released Friday, Silicon Valley law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP has led most venture capital deals for the sixth year in a row, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP landed the top spot for private equity deals. .tg {border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0;border-width:2px;border-style:solid;border-color:#f4f4f4;line-height:1.2;} .tg td{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;padding:5px 5px;border-style:solid;border-width:0px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;line-height:1.2;} .tg th{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-weight:normal;padding:5px 5px;border-style:solid;border-width:0px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;line-height:1.2;} .tg...

