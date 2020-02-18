Amgen, Amneal Tell Fed. Circ. To Redo Sensipar IP Ruling

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- Amgen and Amneal have both asked a Federal Circuit panel to reconsider its mixed decision about which proposed generic drugs infringe Amgen's patented medication Sensipar, which is given to kidney disease and cancer patients. In one petition for rehearing filed Thursday, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC said the panel wrongly gave Amgen a second chance to prove Amneal infringed the patent covering Sensipar. In another, Amgen said the panel wrongly cleared another generic-drug maker, Piramal Healthcare UK Ltd., from infringement allegations. The Jan. 7 decision provided different decisions for each of the three generic-drug makers involved. For Amneal, the ruling revived infringement allegations that it had beat at a district...

