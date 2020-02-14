FTC Clears $5B Veterinary Hospital Deal With Location Sales

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Friday that Compassion First, a veterinary service provider backed by investment firm JAB Holdings, will sell three locations in order to proceed with its planned $5 billion purchase of National Veterinary Associates. The commission said in a statement that the deal as initially proposed would have harmed competition for various specialty and emergency veterinary services in three regions in the eastern United States. But the agency said the companies have agreed to sell a location in each region to MedVet Associates LLC in order to alleviate the concerns. “The proposed consent agreement remedies the acquisition’s anticompetitive...

