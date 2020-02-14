The Big Picture: How Michael Avenatti Fell From Grace

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A New York federal jury on Friday convicted attorney Michael Avenatti in a scheme to extort Nike. Here, we look back at coverage of Avenatti's trial and his history of legal troubles. Michael Avenatti was found guilty of trying to extort Nike for more than $25 million. (AP) THE VERDICT Feb. 14, 2020 Avenatti Found Guilty Of Extorting Nike A New York federal jury on Friday convicted celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti on fraud and extortion charges over a scheme to squeeze Nike Inc. for upwards of $25 million in exchange for holding back on negative press coverage of a purported youth...

