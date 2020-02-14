Israeli Drugmaker Can Intervene In $163M Perrigo-US Row

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday partially granted an Israeli drugmaker permission to intervene in Perrigo's suit to recoup a $163.5 million tax refund, but only to the extent necessary to safeguard its trade secrets. Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd., which made an agreement with generic drugmaker Perrigo Company PLC for distribution of a heartburn medication, has shown enough legal interest to intervene in the case to protect its proprietary information, U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip J. Green said in his order. However, Judge Green found that Dexcel failed to give sufficient reason for its proposals to proceed in a closed courtroom while...

