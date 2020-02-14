Zest Soap Maker Strikes Creditor Deal On Ch. 11 Loan

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 14, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- The bankrupt maker of Zest soap and other personal hygiene and beauty products told a Delaware judge Friday that it had reached an agreement with its creditors to gain final approval of a $40 million Chapter 11 loan. During a hearing in Wilmington, High Ridge Brands Co. attorney Robert S. Brady of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said the company, its secured lenders and the official committee of unsecured creditors had come to terms on a deal that will see a guaranteed recovery for the unsecured creditors and resolve other outstanding issues in the proceedings. "With the resolution of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS