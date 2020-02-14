CFTC Says Colo. Woman Ran Digital Asset Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- A Colorado woman and her company are accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from dozens of victims through a Ponzi scheme in which she purported to facilitate the trading of foreign currency contracts, Bitcoin and other digital assets, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Breonna Clark of Denver is accused of using her company, Venture Capital Investments Ltd., to collect almost $535,000 from at least 72 people who were told they were trading through a commodity pool, the CFTC said in a civil enforcement action filed Friday in Colorado federal court. But in reality, Clark traded only a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS