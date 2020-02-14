Law360's Pro Say: Thrown In Jail Over Medical Debt

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- Debtors prisons are supposed to be a thing of the past, but a spike in medical debt and aggressive legal tactics by collectors are increasingly exposing cash-strapped patients to arrest and jail time. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we talk with Law360 reporter Jack Karp to break down the growing problem. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 140: Thrown In Jail Over Medical Debt Your browser does not support the audio element....

