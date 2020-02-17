Broker Ardonagh Buys Specialist Bennetts For £26M

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 12:07 PM GMT) -- British insurance brokerage giant the Ardonagh Group said Monday it had inked a deal to pick up a motorcyle insurer for £26 million ($34 million) from U.K. insurance provider Saga Services Ltd. Atlanta Investment Holdings Ltd., Ardonagh's retail arm, has exchanged contracts to buy Bennetts Motorcycling Service Ltd., a British company that provides financial and insurance products to motorcyclists. Atlanta will pay £26 million for the motorcycle insurer, according to Saga. Bennetts specializes in motorbike insurance, but it has also developed an online news and advice service, called BikeSocial, which Ardonagh says has amassed a “significant following” on social media. Ian Donaldson, chief...

