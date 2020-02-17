Banks Ask Agency For Leniency For Online Payments Rules

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 3:52 PM GMT) -- Banks and consumer-rights groups have shown broad support for the payment watchdog’s plan to introduce stricter rules for online payments in a bid to thwart would-be scammers, but banks asked the regulator to allow exceptions. The Payment Services Regulator published Friday the responses it received from a public consultation with banks, trade groups and consume-rights groups about the so-called Confirmation of Payee rules. The new rules, which the banks would be required to implement by March if they are imposed, would force lenders to check that the name and details of an account match. Under existing rules, banks have to cross-check...

