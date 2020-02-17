QBE Sees $61M Impact From Compensation Rate Changes

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 2:31 PM GMT) -- QBE Insurance took a one-off hit to its profits of $61 million last year, because of a U.K. regulatory change to the way the government calculates lump-sum insurance payouts for those suffering from life-changing injuries. The Australia-based company said in its annual report, published Sunday, the change to the so-called Ogden rate contributed to an underwriting loss of $2 million last year. QBE posted an underwriting profit of $480 million for 2018. The Ogden rate is a calculation designed to settle in one lump sum costs like medical bills and lost income over the remaining period of a claimant's life....

