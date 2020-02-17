FCA Fines Moneybarn £2.8M For Mistreating Customers

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 12:24 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial regulator fined Moneybarn Ltd. £2.8 million ($3.6 million) Monday after an investigation found the automotive finance lender was treating borrowers unfairly after they fell behind on their payments. The Financial Conduct Authority said that more than 1,400 customers defaulted on payment plans with Moneybank. (Getty) The Financial Conduct Authority concluded that Moneybarn — which is controlled by subprime lender Provident Financial — was also insufficiently clear in the way it communicated the consequences of failing to keep up with payments, the FCA said. The breaches took place between April 2014 and October 2017. The car finance provider — which...

