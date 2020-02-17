UK Underwriter Cuts Ties With Struggling Danish Insurer

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 1:45 PM GMT) -- A U.K. underwriter on Monday said it was pulling out of an £80 million ($104 million) deal with Danish insurer Gefion, after the country’s regulator flagged concerns over the company’s solvency. Manchester-based Bollington Insurance signed a five-year deal with Gefion in 2017 for the insurer to provide capacity to its managing general agent, Anjuna Underwriting. But the arrangement has come under pressure recently when the Danish Financial Services Authority ordered Gefion in January not to expand the scope of its existing business. At the time, the watchdog warned the company had “serious liquidity problems," and on Monday Chris Patterson, Bollington group managing director, said...

