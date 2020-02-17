EU Weighs Change To MiFID, MiFIR Investor Protections

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 3:09 PM GMT) -- The European Commission published Monday the first stage in a planned review of landmark post-financial crash regulatory reforms amid criticism of the effectiveness of investor protection rules and research for small businesses. Policymakers in Brussels are preparing to tweak the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Regulation II, known as MiFID II and the related MiFIR regime less than two years after they came into force. The review, which runs to 94 questions, is examining technical changes to issues such as investor protection rules, research for small companies and the cost and distribution of market data. The consultation runs until...

