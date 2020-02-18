UK Accounting Regulator Raises Coronavirus Concerns

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 2:58 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s audit watchdog said Tuesday it is telling firms to identify and inform investors of specific company accounts that may be affected by the coronavirus epidemic in China. The Financial Reporting Council said companies are required by law to disclose the main risks to their businesses. Companies — particularly those with Chinese operations or having close trading links with the country — should carefully consider what disclosures might need to be included in year-end accounts as they could be hit with staff shortages and production delays, the regulator said.. “Given the potential for rapid spreading of the virus, required disclosures...

