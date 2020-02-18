FCA Warns Of Risky Investments And Consumer Debt

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 1:02 PM GMT) -- Britain’s finance watchdog warned consumers Tuesday that the U.K. credit market is creating 7.4 million over-indebted Britons, that insurance pricing is penalizing customers and that firms are marketing high-risk investments to retail customers. The sale of high-risk investments to retail consumers — many of which are “unsuitable or fraudulent” — is the cause of the “most significant harm” in the sector, the FCA said in a report outlining areas the watchdog has identified that may harm consumers or the integrity of the financial market. The report found that 1.2% of Britons own retail or minibonds, for example — many of which are risky and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS