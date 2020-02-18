Carlyle-Backed Insurance Investor PIB Buys Regional Broker

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 12:37 PM GMT) -- Private equity-backed acquisition vehicle PIB Group has bought a specialist commercial broker in the south of England, the company said Tuesday markingits 26th acquisition in five years. PIB, which is backed by U.S.-based Carlyle Group, said it would integrate BK Insurance Brokers into its specialty division. It did not disclose the value of the deal. According to Companies House records, BK Insurance had net assets of £627,000 ($817,000) last year. Launched in 2015, PIB specializes in buying small regional brokers that largely operate independently and are only loosely integrated into the wider group. Its closest rival is Global Risk Partners, another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS