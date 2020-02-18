Pensions Co. Folds After Complaints Of Risky Investments

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 3:09 PM GMT) -- A troubled pensions operator in charge of £300 million ($391 million) of assets has been sold to a rival after being placed in administration earlier this month, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday. The FCA said the 4,000 self-invested personal pensions controlled by Guinness Mahon Trust Corp. would be transferred to industry rival Hartley Pensions. Guinness Mahon was placed in administration after receiving hundreds of complaints from investors who lost money after their savings were channeled into high-risk investments that became illiquid. “Following professional advice sought by [Guinness Mahon] about its liabilities arising from existing and potential claims, the company’s...

