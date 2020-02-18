Robinson Bradshaw Steers $1.4B PE Fund For Pamlico

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:16 AM EST) -- Pamlico Capital, working with Robinson Bradshaw, has wrapped up a $1.4 billion fund that will invest in North America-based, lower-middle-market companies in industries like business and technology services, communications and health care, the North Carolina-based private equity firm said Tuesday. The fund, billed as Pamlico Capital V, surpassed its original target of $1.25 billion, was oversubscribed, and closed at its hard cap, according to a statement. The investor base is made up of fund of funds, insurance companies, corporate and international pension funds, endowments, foundations and family offices. Art Roselle, partner at Pamlico, said in the press release that “we are...

