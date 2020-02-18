MoFo 'Mommy Track' Bias Accusers Abandon Class Claims

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 11:47 AM EST) -- Two former Morrison & Foerster LLP attorneys accusing the firm of relegating them to the “mommy track” and eventually firing them after they had children have dropped their class action claims. Two ex-Morrison & Foerster attorneys accusing the firm of discriminating against them after they became moms have dropped the class-action claims from their blockbuster suit. In a proposed amended complaint filed Friday, the women got rid of several claims that had been part of the blockbuster suit, including allegations that the firm violated federal pay, discrimination and leave law by giving short shrift to a class of women and moms....

