Dutch Gov’t Sharing Crypto Probe Info, Tax Official Says

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- The Netherlands is collaborating with other countries’ tax enforcement departments to share information that the Dutch government gathered from its investigation into a cryptocurrency website that allowed users to conceal money flow, a Dutch tax official said Wednesday. The Dutch government has joined four other countries to try to crack down on cryptocurrency mixing services. (AP) The Dutch government is sharing data that came from its probe into Bestmixer.io, a site that allowed users to mix different types of cryptocurrencies, according to Hans van der Vlist, chief and general director of the Netherlands’ Fiscal Information and Investigation Service, or FIOD. Information related...

