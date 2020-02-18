UK Watchdog No Longer Worried About Payments Co. Tie-Up

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's antitrust enforcer tentatively approved the sale of one of the country’s payment software companies to a U.S.-based rival, finding Tuesday that the British business is not as large as previously thought. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that after looking into the merger, it concluded that Experian Payments Gateway is “no longer a strong force in the market” and that even after its $12.5 cash million purchase by New Hampshire-based Bottomline Technologies, U.K. customers would continue to have sufficient alternatives for payment solutions. Both Bottomline and Experian provide automated invoice and payment services for transactions between businesses and banks....

