Dechert Adds Restructuring Partner To London Office

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 1:20 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP is giving a boost to the global financial restructuring group in its London office with the addition of a new partner from Shearman & Sterling LLP. Alastair Goldrein joined Dechert on Monday, making him the second restructuring attorney to join the firm this month from Shearman, after Solomon Noh came aboard two weeks earlier. Goldrein told Law360 on Wednesday he was excited to join alongside Noh, saying they both saw it as a good opportunity because Dechert’s practice overlaps with the work they did together at Shearman. “It advises some of the largest asset managers in the world,” he said....

