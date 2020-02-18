Fenwick-Led Passage Bio Launches $126M IPO

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- Passage Bio Inc., an early-stage biotechnology firm developing therapies for central nervous system disorders, set a price range on Tuesday for an estimated $126 million initial public offering, guided by Fenwick & West LLP and underwriters’ counsel Cooley LLP. Philadelphia-based Passage Bio told regulators it plans to offer 7.4 million shares priced between $16 and $18, raising $125.8 million at midpoint. The deal is scheduled to price during the week of Feb. 24 during an otherwise quiet stretch for the IPO market. Passage Bio said most IPO funds will go toward developing therapies for rare central nervous system disorders that currently...

