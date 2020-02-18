BakerHostetler Adds Former DOJ Antitrust Official

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler said Tuesday it has hired a former official from the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division to focus on white collar and compliance issues, marking the firm's third recent hire in the competition and antitrust practice area. Ann O'Brien joined BakerHostetler as a partner Tuesday and will work out of the firm's Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia offices for the competition and antitrust team. She will also be a part of the white collar, investigations and securities enforcement and litigation team, according to a statement from the firm. O'Brien had served in various roles within the DOJ's Antitrust Division since 2002,...

