Judge Won't Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 12:33 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday said she will sentence Roger Stone this week despite calls for a retrial from both the longtime Republican operative and President Donald Trump, but she noted she may delay imposing the terms until after she examines the merits of the retrial request. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told government attorneys and Stone's legal team during a teleconference hearing that delaying Thursday's sentencing "would not be a prudent thing to do under all the circumstances unless I'm required to do so." Judge Jackson oversaw the November trial in which a jury found Stone guilty on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS