USPTO Walks Back Trademark Email Rule

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 12:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has modified a controversial new rule that requires trademark owners to post their email addresses on a public database, aiming to mollify concerns that the rule could help scammers. After a week of criticism that the new rule would lead to digital versions of the scam letters that already plague brand owners, the USPTO issued a revised version Friday stressing that trademark applicants could create “unique” email addresses for dealing with the agency. “To avoid receiving unsolicited communications at a personal or business email address, applicants and registrants may wish to create an email address...

