GenCanna's $2.3M Suit Vs. Vendor Halted Amid Bankruptcy

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge halted bankrupt hemp producer GenCanna Global USA Inc.'s roughly $2.3 million suit against a machinery vendor Tuesday, after the producer said it needs time to figure out how it should continue prosecuting its claims against the vendor, if at all, in light of GenCanna's Chapter 11. GenCanna had requested a 90-day stay of its case against Jenco Industrial Sales & Services LLC on Tuesday, which U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves granted. The Winchester, Kentucky-based CBD oil company claimed in a September complaint that Jenco and its principal, Edward Sieja, touted their ability to provide nine distillation and...

