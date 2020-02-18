Del. Justices Throw Out Richards Layton Malpractice Claims

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- Acknowledging that statute of limitations laws impose harsh deadlines, the Delaware Supreme Court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a malpractice suit accusing Richards Layton & Finger PA of giving mistaken advice in 2012 and costing a software company $67 million. Four of the court's five justices agreed with a Superior Court finding that ISN Software Inc.'s August 2018 suit ran out a three-year statute of limitations clock, which began ticking in January 2013 when Richards Layton disclosed a mistake in its advice about the risk that a stockholder would seek Delaware Chancery Court appraisal of its shares after a cash-out...

