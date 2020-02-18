ITC Bans Bio-Rad DNA Product Imports In Patent Case

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has blocked Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. from importing microfluidic chips used in genetic analysis that infringe patents owned by 10X Genomics Inc. The ITC found that Bio-Rad violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act by infringing three patents owned by biotech company 10X and issued a limited exclusion order barring Bio-Rad from importing the infringing microfluidic systems, according to a Federal Register notice set to publish Wednesday. The patents cover methodologies used to prepare samples for genetic sequencing. “The U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that there is a violation in the above-captioned investigation,” the notice said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS