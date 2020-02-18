Staffing Co. For Clifford Chance Strikes Deal To End DOJ Case

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- A New York staffing firm has agreed to pay more than $27,000 to resolve the U.S. Department of Justice's claims that it discriminated against foreign and dual citizens while helping international law firm Clifford Chance LLP staff a project, according to a settlement agreement published Tuesday. Chancery Staffing Solutions LLC, also known as TransPerfect Staffing Solutions LLC, will pay a $27,000 civil penalty plus any back pay to individuals who the DOJ claims were denied staffing opportunities because of their citizenship status, according to a copy of the settlement agreement. The firm must also revise its employment procedures as necessary to...

