Gag Order For Weinstein Attys As Jury Begins Deliberations

Law360, New York (February 18, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- A New York judge issued a gag order for defense counsel in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial Tuesday after the producer's lead attorney wrote an opinion piece in Newsweek that directly asked the jury to acquit him. Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday with his lead attorney Donna Rotunno after jurors began deliberations in his rape trial. The defense team was hit with a gag order after Rotunno penned an opinion piece in Newsweek asking the jury to clear Weinstein. (AP) Shortly before jurors began deliberating, New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke ordered Weinstein's attorneys to stop speaking to the media before the verdict....

