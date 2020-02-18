Bar Exam Pass Rate Surges To 80% For First-Time Test Takers

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 11:11 PM EST) -- Nearly 80% of first-time test takers who sat for the bar exam in 2019 passed, a nearly 5 percentage point increase from 2018, the American Bar Association said Tuesday. The figure was part of a comprehensive set of data on bar passage outcomes released by the ABA Managing Director's Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar. The report was compiled using data provided by law schools, the ABA said in a statement. Per the report, more than 89% of 2017 law graduates who sat for the exam passed within two years of graduating. It's a slight increase from the...

