Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Taps Kirkland Atty To Monitor Live Nation Compliance

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice moved Tuesday to name Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Mark Filip as monitoring trustee responsible for ensuring Live Nation and Ticketmaster abide by their merger approval deal, which was tweaked after the companies allegedly violated the settlement repeatedly.

To prevent further alleged abuses — namely forcing venues to use Ticketmaster ticketing services when employing Live Nation to provide concerts under threat of being blacklisted — the DOJ wants to extend the original merger clearance settlement by 5½ years and impose additional compliance mechanisms on the companies.

To oversee those mechanisms, the DOJ asked a D.C. federal judge to appoint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!