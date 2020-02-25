Sens. Invite Justices To Rule On National Injunctions

Law360, Washington (February 25, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- A key Senate panel on Tuesday debated the wisdom of nationwide injunctions from federal district judges, with Republicans skeptical of the practice and senators of both parties calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to address the issue. Republicans highlighted the increasing frequency of nationwide injunctions, orders from trial judges blocking the government from carrying out a policy anywhere in the country, not just a particular plaintiff or a particular geographic area. While such "universal" injunctions were rare before 2000, the U.S. Department of Justice has tallied 12 during the George W. Bush administration, 19 during the Obama administration and 55 in...

