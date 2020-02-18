Kan. Judge Sanctioned For Sexual Harassment To Resign

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge informed President Donald Trump on Tuesday that he planned to step down, giving notice five months after he was reprimanded amid allegations he sexually harassed judiciary employees, had an affair with a felon and routinely showed up late to court. U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia said in a letter that in recent months, “it has become clear that I can no longer effectively serve the court in this capacity.” “I therefore tender my resignation with a heavy heart and profound apologies, out of respect for the federal judiciary, my colleagues, my community and — most importantly —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS