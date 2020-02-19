Co-Ops' Suit Over Generator's $150M Enviro Cost Share Nixed

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge said he didn’t have jurisdiction to consider a pair of electric cooperatives' allegations that a power generator was trying to improperly stick them with a chunk of its $150 million environmental cost burden. U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles said on Tuesday that the disagreement between the two electric cooperatives and power supplier Louisiana Generating LLC centered on specific provisions of their power supply and service agreements. That meant the lawsuit was in effect a contract dispute that didn’t rely on a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-approved tariff or any significant federal issues, Judge deGravelles said in granting...

