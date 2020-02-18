Judges Call Emergency Meeting After Stone Sentencing Swap

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- A national association of federal judges has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday afternoon to discuss interference from the Trump administration and Attorney General William P. Barr in politically sensitive cases, following the sentencing upheaval in the criminal case against Trump ally and longtime Republican political operative Roger Stone. The Federal Judges Association, whose members include roughly 1,100 federal judges, called the meeting in the wake of the U.S. Department of Justice's unprecedented decision to lower the prison sentence recommendation for Stone after the original suggestion — between seven and nine years — was criticized as unfair by President Donald Trump and...

