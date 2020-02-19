E-Cig Co. Accuses Distributor Of Knockoff Vapes In TM Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 1:44 PM EST) -- An e-cigarette retailer has told a Michigan federal court that an Illinois vape distributor is selling counterfeit copies of its signature line of products, flouting a cease-and-desist letter and unfairly piggybacking off consumer loyalty to the Mr. Vapor brand. Mr. Vapor Wholesale LLC said in a complaint Tuesday that HS Wholesale Ltd. has been acquiring, distributing and selling products that “blatantly copied” Mr. Vapor’s trademarks and trade dress since at least December, when Mr. Vapor said it first discovered the alleged counterfeit products. Mr. Vapor said the nearly identical products were likely to mislead consumers and cause the company irreparable, continuing...

