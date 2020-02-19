Gupta Wessler Adds SF Office To Build Consumer Work

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- Plaintiff-side boutique Gupta Wessler PLLC has cut the ribbon on a new San Francisco in a move that the firm says will further bolster its consumer protection practice. The Washington, D.C.-headquartered firm announced Tuesday that it has hired Jennifer Bennett, formerly at the consumer and worker protection firm Public Justice, to lead the new office. She is joining Gupta Wessler as the firm’s fifth principal and will be working with associate Neil Sawhney, who recently joined the firm from the Southern Poverty Law Center. “They are some of the smartest, most creative lawyers that I know,” Bennett said of her new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS