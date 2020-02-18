Medical Device Co.'s Ch. 11 Plan OK'd After Resolving Issues

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 18, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Bankrupt stent maker REVA Medical Inc. received court approval Tuesday for its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization after dealing with issues around its efforts to inform foreign creditors of their treatment under the plan. During a confirmation hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, debtor attorney Jamila Justine Willis of DLA Piper said eligible creditors had unanimously voted in favor of the plan, which will see prepetition secured lenders acquire ownership of the company. “The plan provides for a restructuring of the debtor’s obligations which will delever the debtor’s balance sheet by over $90 million and position the debtor and its operations for long-term...

