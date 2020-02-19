Spanish Insurer Mapfre Ups Dominican Presence With Deal

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 2:01 PM GMT) -- Mapfre, Spain’s largest insurer, has expanded its presence in the Dominican Republic with the acquisition of a majority stake in Dominican health insurer ARS Palic. Mapfre announced Tuesday it has taken a 51% stake in the insurer, which writes €200 million ($215.9 million) in premiums annually in the Caribbean state. The previous owner, Dominican bancassurance company León BHD Financial Center, will retain a 49% stake in ARS Palic. Neither company disclosed the value of the deal. “This partnership demonstrates Mapre’s commitment to the insurance market and the social security system of the Dominican Republic,” said Jesús Martínez, chief executive of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS