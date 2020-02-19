Ex-Serco Execs Face 2021 Trial Over Gov't Contract Fraud

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 1:19 PM GMT) -- Two former executives at private security company Serco will face trial in January 2021 on fraud and false accounting charges brought by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office as part of its investigation into a scandal over the company’s electronic prison tagging contract with the government. Judge Deborah Taylor on Wednesday set a start date of Jan. 18, 2021, for the 12-week trial and adjourned the arraignment of Nicholas Woods and Simon Marshall after prosecutors said they had been told by defense counsel that the two men intended to plead not guilty. Woods, 40, the former finance director of Serco Home Affairs, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS