UK Gov't Told Cash System Risks Collapse Without New Laws

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 2:42 PM GMT) -- Britain's new finance minister was urged Wednesday to introduce new measures ahead of the budget next month to protect access to physical money, with experts warning the U.K.'s cash system is nearing a collapse that could leave millions of people at risk. The independent Access to Cash panel warned that cash use in the U.K. has reached a “tipping point,” calling on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to introduce legislation to protect access for millions of customers who depend on it. U.K. regulators currently do not have enough legal powers to protect it, the panel said. In a March...

