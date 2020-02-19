Ageas Sees €30M Boost From Compensation Rate Change

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 4:45 PM GMT) -- Insurer Ageas received a €30 million ($32.4 million) boost last year from regulatory changes to the way lump-sum personal-injury compensation is paid out, but the company’s U.K. business still saw motor underwriting profit dented by claims inflation, it said on Wednesday. Belgium-based Ageas said it had received a bounce from the change to the Ogden discount rate, which determines how much claimants suffering from lifelong injuries receive in one-TIME payments. But an unprofitable motor market pushed the U.K.’s net result to £60.3 million ($78.1 million) in 2019, down 21% on 2018’s figure of £76.7 million. U.K. Chief Executive Andy Watson said...

