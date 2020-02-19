Health Care Network Hygea Opens Ch. 11 With $200M Debt

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 1:22 PM EST) -- Primary health care conglomerate Hygea Holdings Corp. sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware early Wednesday, planning for a debt-for-equity swap to restructure its roughly $200 million in debt or a possible sale of its assets. Hygea and numerous affiliates entered bankruptcy with a restructuring support agreement in place with its prepetition secured lender Bridging Income Fund LP and agent Bridging Finance Inc. for the reorganized company’s equity to be handed over to the lender. In a first-day declaration, Hygea CEO and President Keith Collins cited an “aggressive growth strategy” that resulted in the purchase of underperforming physician practices and other health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS