Morgan Lewis, Squire Patton Rep NextEra In $2.5B Equity Sale

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- Represented by Morgan Lewis and Squire Patton Boggs, clean energy company NextEra Energy said Wednesday it is raising about $2.5 billion by selling stakes in itself in order to continue investing in renewable energy projects, among other things. Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy Inc. said it was selling the equity units at $50 each and that the proceeds from the sale will go toward the company’s general funds, which are used for investments in energy and power projects, as well as general corporate purposes and repaying debt. The purchase price for a NextEra share under the plan will be between $282 and $352, which on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS