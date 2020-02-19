Diageo To Pay $5M To Settle SEC Overshipping Action

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 1:52 PM EST) -- Diageo, the British alcoholic beverage company responsible for brands like Guinness and Smirnoff, agreed Wednesday to hand over $5 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve claims that it covered up excess product shipments and misled investors about financial results. Diageo PLC’s North American subsidiary pushed distributors to overstock their inventory in an attempt to meet performance targets as the market slumped, the SEC said in an administrative proceeding filed and settled Wednesday. “As a result, distributors in North America held substantial unneeded inventory, which was a known trend or uncertainty: the continued selling over demand was unsustainable...

