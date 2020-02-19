UST Adds Resources As Small Business Ch. 11 Act Takes Effect

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 2:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee’s Office announced Wednesday that it has selected 250 new trustees from the private sector to oversee small business Chapter 11 cases under a Bankruptcy Code amendment enacted last year. The new trustees will oversee cases filed under the Small Business Reorganization Act, which, starting Wednesday, will allow small business owners to file for bankruptcy without the complications of creditor committees, disclosure statements and potential alternative plans under a standard Chapter 11. “The SBRA represents an innovative effort to expedite and reduce the cost of bankruptcy for small business debtors to reorganize their debts and save their businesses,” Cliff...

