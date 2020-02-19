CBD Co. Says It Couldn't Have Stolen Cream Formula

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- A CBD brand is fighting a lawsuit claiming it was part of a conspiracy to steal a formula for a topical cream Tuesday, telling a Florida federal judge nobody is even claiming it had access to the formula. Medterra CBD filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by manufacturer Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC, arguing that there's little to support claims it stole the formula. Healthcare Resources never provided the formula to Medterra, and there are no claims that Medterra has used or shared it, Medterra said. "Indeed, plaintiff cannot make such allegations, because any allegation that it gave Medterra...

